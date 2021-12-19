Osaka sends Thirdy's San-En to 13th straight loss

The San-En NeoPhoenix have now lost 13 consecutive games. (c) B.LEAGUE

The San-En NeoPhoenix could not sustain a strong start in an 86-75 defeat to Osaka Evessa, Sunday at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

It was the 13th consecutive defeat for the NeoPhoenix in the 2021-22 B.League season, dropping them to 3-18.

Thirdy Ravena had 10 points, three rebounds, and three assists for the NeoPhoenix, who had absorbed a painful 90-85 overtime defeat to Osaka on Saturday night.

The game appeared headed to another tight finish after both teams finished with 28 points in the opening quarter.

Osaka had other plans, however, as they outscored San-En 20-7 in the pivotal second quarter to break the game open. A 20-2 blast to open the frame gave Osaka complete control of the contest, 48-20.

The NeoPhoenix played better in the second half, but could not do enough to overhaul the deficit.

Robert Carter led San-En with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

D.J. Newbill put up 25 points to lead Osaka, going 9-of-12 from the field. He also had 10 rebounds and seven assists in an all-around performance. Hiromu Nakamura added 16 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, Matthew Aquino scored two points in Shinshu's 75-67 defeat to the Shimane Susanoo Magic, also on Sunday at the Matsue City Gymnasium.

Seiya Ando led Shimane with 22 points and seven assists, as the Brave Warriors suffered a sixth consecutive defeat.