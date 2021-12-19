Jong Uichico recovering after mild heart attack



MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas assistant coach Jong Uichico is in recovery after suffering a heart attack on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Tiebreaker Times reported that Uichico experienced tightness in his chest after exercising at home, but was still able to drive himself to the Medical City in Pasig where it was discovered that he suffered a mild heart attack.

The 59-year-old Uichico underwent an emergency angioplasty on Saturday evening and is now in stable condition.

Uichico is a nine-time PBA champion, and coached the national basketball teams that won gold in the 2013 and 2017 edition of the Southeast Asian Games. He currently serves as an assistant to Tab Baldwin in the Gilas Pilipinas men's basketball program.