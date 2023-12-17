AP Bren lift their trophy. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) - The boys of "Bren" are back on top.

AP Bren are the champions of the M5 World Championship, completing their revenge tour against Onic Esports, 4-3, in an all-stakes match held at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum early Monday morning.

This is the Philippines' fourth straight championship title, after Bren first took home the title in M2, followed by Blacklist in M3, and ECHO in M4.

AP Bren shut down Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol after he took the first turtle in Game 1. They ballooned the gold lead to 10,000 before making a barrage to the Onic squad's base.

The AP Bren squad led the early game in Game 2. But an "I Am Offended" by Nicky "Kiboy" Fernando in the 13th minute paired with a double kill by Kairi by the lord pit turned the tides towards the Hedgehogs.

AP Bren outclassed Kairi's Hayabusa pick, shutting him and the rest of Onic down to reach match point in Game 4.

But Onic Esports erupted with a massive comeback, clawing their way from a couple of games down to force a Game 7.

Game 7 saw numerous pocket drafts, with Kiboy picking a Kadita that gave AP Bren problems in the early stages of the game.

But before Onic Esports could get their power spike, AP Bren immediately hammered it home by outclassing the Hedgehogs in later team fights to claim the title.

David Charles "FlapTzy" Canon emerged as the Finals MVP. He was the MPL Season 12 MVP, becoming the first to nab both honors in a year, and the first EXP-laner to nab the award.

The championship completes Bren's comeback to the top of the mountain after a couple of seasons in the doldrums.

Then under the Bren Esports umbrella, the team first claimed its title in the M2 World Championship in Singapore.

After their M2 campaign, the Bren dynasty crumbled, barely making the playoffs in MPL Season 7 and missing it entirely for two consecutive seasons in Season 9.

With the emergence of young bloods such as Kyle "KyleTzy" Sayson, cousins Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo and Vincent "Pandora" Unigo and Marco "Super Marco" Requitano, Bren Esports crawled their way back to the spotlight, requalifying in the playoffs before eventually nabbing the world championship slot in October during MPL Season 12, under new name AP Bren.

This is Francis "Ducky" Glindro, Angelo Kyle "Phewww" Arcangel, and David Charles "FlapTzy" Canon's second title after the M2 World Championship in Singapore.

AP Bren will take home $300,000 (P15 million), the lion's share of the $900,000 prize pool.