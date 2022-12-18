UP to share officiating recommendations with UAAP after Season 85

The UP Fighting Maroons battle it out against the Ateneo Blue Eagles for game 1 of the UAAP Men’s Basketball Finals held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on December 11, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines will share the results and recommendations of its analytics and video team regarding the officiating in the UAAP at the end of the men's basketball tournament.

The team announced the development late Saturday, "in the interest of improving officiating in the UAAP."

"I think it is fair to say that all of us in the league believe that there is always room for improvement in the way our games are officiated," UP team manager Atty. Agaton Uvero said in a statement.

"We have exciting, fast-paced, and physical games, and we acknowledge that officiating these can be challenging. That is why we hope the UAAP can be open to the recommendations of our a-team so that we can have better officiated games in the future," said the lawyer.

"Even basketball leagues abroad consistently review how their games are officiated, and they regularly revisit their rules to find ways to improve their league. We should be open to doing the same."

Uvero said that they would be submitting these formally to the UAAP following the end of Season 85 so as not to put undue pressure on league officials and referees.

"It only makes sense because the UAAP needs to study these findings and recommendations, and they need time to determine if the recommendations can be applied next season."

Some of the findings of UP's team include inconsistencies in: (1) the amount of physicality allowed from game to game; (2) the parameters involved in allowing a coach to interact with game officials or opposing players; (3) bench decorum guidelines; and (4) factors determining unsportsmanlike fouls.

"Fans of the game know that consistency in the application of the rules is the foundation of fairness. You cannot blame them for shouting at the refs when they see their team called for fouls for minimal contact, while other players get away with dirty plays," said Uvero.

Uvero emphasized, however, the need to take a "productive, proactive approach" to improve officiating.

"It should also be incumbent upon us to propose ways to address the officiating issues we have observed."

A transparent, regular review of game officials is also among the proposals UP will put forward. Another is for the league to automatically review video footage after a game so that it can either rescind or levy penalties on erring players and coaches.

Uvero pointed out that "the referees cannot catch everything the video cameras do. So if certain players are observed on video to have committed unsportsmanlike actions on the court, they can be sanctioned."

"If the UAAP values sportsmanlike behavior, no one should be allowed to get away with dirty plays."



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.