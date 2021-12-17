Team Lakay's Danny Kingad suffered his third career defeat against former flyweight champion Kairat Akhmetov in the main event of ONE: Winter Warriors II.

Kingad spent most of the fight on his back as the Kazakh used his superior grappling skills to keep the Filipino pinned to the ground.

Whenever Kingad gets to fight on his feet, Akhmetov always found a way to take him down while piling up the points.

As a result, "The Kazakh" took a unanimous decision win.

In the supporting bout, former bantamweight champion Kevin Belingon absorbed his fourth consecutive defeat after succumbing to a second round loss against Kwon Won Il.

The taller Kwon used his longer limbs to attack Belingon's body with a series of taekwondo kicks for most part of the first round.

The Filipino decided to trade with the Korean in the second round, but Kwon timed him with a liver shot. Belingon collapsed in pain and the referee quickly stepped in to call a stop in fight 52 seconds in the round.