Manny Pacquiao celebrates 42nd birthday with family in GenSan

Boxing superstar and senator Manny Pacquiao wished for "peace and prosperity" for the Philippines as he celebrated his 42nd birthday in his hometown of General Santos City.

His wife, Jinkee, and the rest of his family surprised him at 12 midnight, singing "Happy Birthday" and "May the Lord God Bless You" to the "People's Champ."

Before blowing out the candles, Pacquiao expressed his gratitude, saying: "Thank you, Lord, for the blessings and good health."

When asked about his birthday wish by ABS-CBN News' Dyan Castillejo, who posted a video from the celebration on Instagram, he replied: "Peace and prosperity in this country."

In another post by Castillejo, Pacquiao can be seen having a "working birthday," going on video calls and distributing relief goods.

Meanwhile, Jinkee also took to Instagram to share her birthday message for her husband.

She wrote: "Happy, happy birthday, Man of God, my babe! I'm a blessed wife because I have a husband with a rich and golden heart."

"May God bless you more with His boundless love, calming peace, wisdom, knowledge, and heavenly joy. We love you so much!" she added.

