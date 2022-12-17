UAAP: UST, UE on track to defend judo crowns

UST's Rael Abujos in action against teammate Tristan Reyes. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Five-peat seeking University of Santo Tomas held strong to the lead in the men's division after the first day of the UAAP Season 85 Collegiate Judo Championships on Saturday at the Blue Eagle Gym.

The Tiger Judokas amassed 25 points paced by three golds to lead the four-team field, nine points against Season 82 runner-up University of the Philippines' 16.

On the other hand, University of the East put up a strong front in its title defense in the women's division with 22 points, nine ahead of second-running UST.

"Para sa 'kin, OK naman po performance ng team. Sa heavyweights po nakuha namin yung mostly gold and silver," senior and middleweight (under-90 kg.) gold medalist Aaron Reyes shared.

Reyes had to deal with a cut on his eyebrow after getting an accidental headbutt from UP's Karl Tenorio in their quarterfinal match. The graduating Tiger Judoka eventually won the match and the consequent contests, including the quick final against Arhann Rodil of Ateneo de Manila University to bag the gold.

"Yung sa 'kin naman, sa performance ko, binuhos ko talaga lahat kasi last playing year ko na. Para sa 'kin kahit anong mangyari basta manalo," Reyes said.

De La Salle University's Malanos and Fighting Maroon Mark Perocho completed the middleweight podium.

Chino Sy dominated the half-heavyweight (under-100 kg.) class, finishing off with a swift work of UP's Carlos Sandoval in the gold medal match. Laurence Sy of UP won over DLSU's Ethan in the pool phase to get the first bronze, but Quach still got the other against UST's Lorenzo Tolentino.

Rookie Rael Abujos kept the heavyweight (over-100 kg.) title in UST after taking down teammate and Season 82 silver medalist Tristan Reyes in the final. UP's Zarchie Garay and Ateneo's Yvan Ayalin rounded the event's podium.

Southeast Asian Games silver medalist Jayvee Ferrer closed a rousing showing with a quick contest against teammate Ollzhen Dionisio, bagging the half-middleweight title (under-81 kg). Junel Porlaje of UST and John Hernandez of DLSU outworked their respective sparring partners to collect the bronzes.

In the women's division, UE seniors Leah Jhane Lopez and Joemari-Heart Rafael provided the two golds in the featherweight (under-44 kg.) and in the extra-lightweight (under-48 kg.) that boosted the reigning champions' campaign.

Lopez took down UST's Mary Joy Baldos in the final to take the gold, while Season 81 Girls' Most Valuable Player Rafael outlasted Ateneo rookie Yzabelle Claravall in the gold medal contest.

UE's Princess Lintac and UST's Vlessie Hisula bagged the bronzes in the featherweight class, while UP's Jhanen Mae Marcos and UST's Danica Barela took those from the extra-lightweight division.

Princes Cortez took one gold for UST in the lightweight (under-57 kg.) to keep the Tiger Judokas in second with 13 points. Cortez denied UE's Mylene Matias in the gold medal match, while Ateneo's Rosanna Nolido and UE's Krystanna Resente bagged the bronze medals.

Ayessa Baloy paced the Fighting Maroons with the gold in the half-lightweight (under-52 kg.), putting the squad in third place with eight points. Baloy pulled off the stunner over UE's Jewel Rafael in the final with a waza-ari doing enough for the win. Meanwhile, Faiza Asilum of UST and Roni Lapuz of Ateneo completed the winner's circle.

The Tiger Judokas and the Lady Warriors will attempt to keep their respective crowns when the competitions close on Sunday at the same Katipunan venue.