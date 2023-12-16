M5: AP Bren collapses in 0-3 disaster as Kairi, Onic enter finals

Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol. Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA (UPDATED) - For the first time in nearly three years, there will not be an all-Filipino Mobile Legends: Bang Bang world championship finals.

This, as Onic Esports of MPL Indonesia swept AP Bren to emerge as the first finalist in the M5 World Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, Saturday afternoon.

AP Bren's 14-0 kill and 15.1k gold lead ended up as a disaster for the Pinoy squad, as the Hive failed to end Game 1 quickly, giving Onic enough time to scale up their items and match AP Bren's power spike.

With the game lingering on for too long, Nicky "Kiboy" Fernando, who initially had a hard time setting up plays over AP Bren's agile composition, found his footing with a three-man set which allowed Onic to make the coast-to-coast play from their own base to AP Bren's for the win.

Onic towered over AP Bren in Game 2 and amassed a five-digit gold lead, before pinning the MPL Philippines champions down in the last salvo with yet another dominant series.

If Onic win the championship, they will be the first squad to win all of Moonton's major events in the same competitive year.

Import jungler Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and head coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda now have two-M-series Grand Finals appearances after first appearing in the M3 World Championships, when they still represented the country under the Onic Philippines banner.

The last three world championships had both MPL Philippines representatives gun for the title in the Grand Finals.

AP Bren will be facing Blacklist International in a do-or-die match at 7 P.M., for the last Grand Finals slot.