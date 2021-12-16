Home  >  Sports

VisMin Mindanao Finals Game 2 postponed due to Typhoon Odette

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 16 2021 11:40 PM | Updated as of Dec 17 2021 12:26 AM

VizMin

Game 2 of the VisMin Mindanao Challenge Finals between Zamboanga Sibugay and BYB Kapatagan at the Pagadian City Gymnasium was postponed on Thursday due to a power outage caused by Typhoon Odette. 

"With Typhoon Odette (Rai) sweeping through Visayas and Mindanao, Game 2 of your Chooks to Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup 2nd Conference will be cancelled. This due to a power outage caused by inclement weather," said the league in a statement.

"The safety of the players and staff of both teams and the league is of utmost priority. Stay tuned through our social media platforms."

The league said Game 2 will instead be played on Friday at 10 a.m. If needed, Game 3 will be played the same day at 8 p.m. 

Zamboanga Sibugay won Game 1 of the finals by fending off BYB Kapatagan, 73-64.
 

Read More:  VisMin Mindanao Challenge Finals   Zamboanga Sibugay   BYB Kapatagan  