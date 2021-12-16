Game 2 of the VisMin Mindanao Challenge Finals between Zamboanga Sibugay and BYB Kapatagan at the Pagadian City Gymnasium was postponed on Thursday due to a power outage caused by Typhoon Odette.

"With Typhoon Odette (Rai) sweeping through Visayas and Mindanao, Game 2 of your Chooks to Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup 2nd Conference will be cancelled. This due to a power outage caused by inclement weather," said the league in a statement.

"The safety of the players and staff of both teams and the league is of utmost priority. Stay tuned through our social media platforms."

The league said Game 2 will instead be played on Friday at 10 a.m. If needed, Game 3 will be played the same day at 8 p.m.

Zamboanga Sibugay won Game 1 of the finals by fending off BYB Kapatagan, 73-64.

