Sisi Rondina of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Choco Mucho will fight back in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference finals.

This was the promise of possible MVP candidate Sisi Rondina, who now sees themselves down 1-0 in the championship bout.

"Hindi pa naman tapos 'yung laban. Lalaban pa rin kami. Alam naman natin 'yung Creamline, 'di talaga papatalo 'yan. Contender talaga sila, lalong lalo na 'pag mga ganitong laban," Rondina told reporters after the game.

Choco Mucho suffered a 25-23, 19-25, 26-24, 25-22 loss in the hands of the defending champions on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

But despite dropping the opening salvo, Rondina and the Choco Mucho coaches were satisfied with the team's performance.

"Masaya kami sa naging performance namin, even though hindi namin nakuha 'yung Game 1. But still, ando'n pa rin 'yung palaban na aura ng team," said Rondina.

"Sinabi din ng mga coaches na they are very proud (of us)," she added.

Rondina showed her all-around mastery of the game with 17 points built on 16 attacks and 19 excellent receptions.

Her teammate Maddie Madayag also had a game-high 18 points off seven blocks.

Citing Choco Mucho's resurgence in the semifinals after also being down 1 to love against Cignal HD, the high-flyer emphasized that a positive mental attitude and apt rest will propel them to equalize the series.

"Nakuha nga namin 'yung semis, and I think kaya naman naming makabawi. Pagandahan lang 'yan ng mindset and recovery," she stressed.

