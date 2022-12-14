Tokyo Olympian Kurt Barbosa in action for National University in the UAAP Season 85 Collegiate Taekwondo Kyorugi Championships. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University set its title-retention bids in motion in both the men's and women's divisions after going undefeated at 3-0 on the first day of the UAAP Season 85 Collegiate Taekwondo Kyorugi Championships, Wednesday night at the Ateneo Blue Eagle Gym.

The Bulldogs got some boost in the presence of Tokyo Olympian Kurt Barbosa to remain unscathed this season with wins against University of the Philippines (6-1), Far Eastern University (5-2), and Ateneo de Manila University (7-0).

"It's good to be back talaga, kasi after three years na pandemic walang mga laro. Kaya itong UAAP namin pinaghandaan talaga namin, kaya sabi namin pagbalik, 'Handang-handa na kami ulit para i-defend yung title'," Barbosa said.

Barbosa went with a perfect 3-0 slate in the under-54 kg to start his season. The UAAP Season 81 Most Valuable Player-Rookie of the Year opened his romp against UP's Vince Yango (0-3) in two rounds, 10-0, 8-4, and then dominated FEU's Ron Jaranilla (1-1), 12-0, 12-0. He then received an automatic win in his last match as Ateneo's Antonio Sucero (0-3) withdrew due to a pulled hamstring.

UAAP Season 82 runner-up University of Santo Tomas also ended the day with a 3-0 record with wins against UP (7-0), Ateneo (7-0), and a close one against La Salle at 4-3.

The Green Jins and the Tamaraws are tied in third with identical 1-1 records with wins against UP (4-3) and Ateneo (7-0), respectively.

On the other hand, the Lady Bulldogs broke the logjam at 2-0 with a 4-3 win against De La Salle University.

Nicole Mc Cann (3-0) came from behind to deny Argie Lamasan in three rounds, after suffering a huge 0-12 defeat in the first. The Lady Bulldog then outclassed Lamasan (2-1) in the second with a 10-3 before taking the close 2-0 decider for the win.

Earlier, NU took down Ateneo (7-0) and FEU (7-0) to keep a pristine 3-0 record, pushing La Salle, who won against UP (4-3) and Ateneo (6-1), to solo third at 2-1.

UST finished the day with a 2-0 win-loss card after wins against FEU (6-1) and UP (5-2) for second place.

The Fighting Maroons took the other win on the distaff side, defeating FEU, 4-3.

The Bulldogs and the Tiger Jins look to keep their records intact ahead of their respective showdowns as the competitions end on Thursday.