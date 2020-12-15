Gymnastics: Pinay rhythmic gymnasts strike gold in Hungarian tilt

Cancer survivor Daniela Reggie Dela Pisa won two gold medals in the recent 2020 Santa’s Cup held in Budapest, Hungary.

The 17-year-old Southeast Asian gold medalist claimed the gold medals in the Hoops and Clubs categories, the same events she competed in when the SEA Games was held in the Philippines last year.

Another Pinay teen Brenna Labadan won a gold and two silver medals by topping the Balls event while finishing second in the ribbon and all-around.

The two have been training in Budapest, Hungary together with champion gymnast and coach Dora Vass.

Prior their victories, Dela Pisa and Labadan bagged the individual all-around titles in senior's and junior's division respectively at the Magic Cup Rhythmic Gymnastics Meet in Hungary.

