UAAP: Quiambao confirms La Salle return for Season 86

MANILA, Philippines -- Kevin Quiambao will return to De La Salle University for UAAP Season 86, ending speculation over his future.

Quiambao confirmed the development after formally receiving the Rookie of the Year award on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

"Babalik ako for Season 86. Nakausap ko na naman lahat ng La Salle. Ayun nga, 'yung goal namin na mag-champion next season, kailangan ko dalhin sa Taft, ibalik 'yung crown sa Taft," said Quiambao.

"'Yun lang, babalik po ako for Season 86."

Quiambao averaged 11.23 points, 6.54 rebounds, 3.23 assists, and 1.08 steals for La Salle in UAAP Season 85 to emerge as the top rookie in the men's basketball tournament.

But the Green Archers fell well short of expectations. Tipped to contend for the championship, they instead struggled with injuries and missed the Final 4 when they lost in a playoff against Adamson University.

Their failure to win the crown was one of the primary motivations for Quiambao to return. There were initially questions about his future after an Instagram story where Quiambao said: "See you maybe next season."

"This season [was a] rollercoaster ride," said the 21-year-old forward. "Dahil ayun nga, sobrang daming injuries, lahat ng kumbaga challenges, hinarap namin. Pero ayun nga, 'yun lang talaga, hindi namin naabot 'yung goal namin."

"So, bale next season try namin makuha 'yung championship and try namin maging healthy lahat kami," he added.

Quiambao missed La Salle's two games -- including their loss to Adamson in the playoff for the fourth spot -- due to health and safety protocols.

The young forward believes that while La Salle fell short of their goal, he was still able to meet the lofty expectations placed upon him ahead of Season 85. Quiambao was expected to be make an immediate impact for the Green Archers after a decorated high school career and a call-up to Gilas Pilipinas before he played a single collegiate game.

"Para sa akin, na-meet ko naman ang expectation, hindi ko lang alam sa kanila. Pero para sa akin, sobrang laking achievement na 'to for me," said Quiambao.

"And ayun nga, morale-booster 'to coming for the next season. Sobrang happy ako na nakuha 'tong individual award, but ayun nga, sad din ako dahil hindi nakuha 'yung championship," he added.

