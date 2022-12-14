Malick Diouf during the game of UP Fighting Maroons against the Ateneo Blue Eagles in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 85 basketball finals. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – On the day he hoisted the MVP trophy, UP Fighting Maroons’ Malick Diouf struggled to deliver what was expected of him in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball finals.

Diouf was limited to just two points in 16 minutes of action and saw the Fighting Maroons suffer a 55-65 loss against the Ateneo Blue Eagles at Araneta Coliseum, extending the match to a decider.

Just several minutes before tipoff, Diouf was hailed as the MVP of the season aside from receiving his Mythical Five award.

A smiling Diouf, however, denied that pressure creeped in after getting the top individual plum.

“I don’t think so. I’m still the same Malick. Always. I just have to play (the right way) because I love basketball. No matter what, I just have to play (the right way),” Malick said.

The UP center, who logged in 11 boards, said he was bothered being in early foul trouble in Game 2, limiting his movement on the court.

Diouf acknowledged he needed to focus more on the winner-take-all on Monday against the Blue Eagles.

“I just have to take care in the way I play. I have to be more focused. This time, I (was into) foul trouble and it happens sometimes. I just need more focused and avoid everything,” he continued.

“It really affected me, the way I was playing. I was so thinking (we) were out of control but it happens. We just have to make sure we're composed.”

Meanwhile, assistant coach Christian Luanzon assured adjustments would be made for Game 3.

“What's crucial for us is you know, our next few practices, in terms of it's one thing to know kung ano yung mga adjustments, it's another thing to really apply them and before you can apply them in a game, kailangan sa practice magawa yun,” Luanzon said.

Diouf was coming from a nine-point performance from Game 1, which UP won.