Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in action during the second half of the NFL American football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 15 September 2019. File photo. Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE

LOS ANGELES -- Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed on Tuesday that quarterback Kyler Murray's NFL season is over after he tore a ligament in his right knee.

Murray went down with the non-contact injury in the Cardinals' loss to the New England Patriots on Monday.

"It was a tough night," Kingsbury said Tuesday, adding it was still to early to set a timetable for Murray's return.

"It'll be a new challenge for him, but talking to him (Monday) night, he's up for the challenge," Kingsbury said, adding that Murray "wants to come back bigger, stronger, faster than ever."

Murray tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, an injury that can require a year or more of rehabilitation.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow tore the ACL and the Medial Collateral ligament in his left knee in November 2020 and returned to play the following August.

Despite the lengthy timeline, Kingsbury said the fact that Burrow has come back has encouraged Murray.

Veteran Colt McCoy, who came in for Murray when he was hurt on the third play of Monday's game, will take over as starter.

"I've played for a long time and you've always got to be ready," McCoy said. "You never want to see the guy in front of you go down."

© Agence France-Presse