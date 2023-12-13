PBA: NLEX retires Asi Taulava's No. 88 jersey

Asi Taulava with the NLEX Road Warriors. PBA Images.

MANILA -- NLEX officially retired Asi Taulava's No. 88 jersey on Wednesday night at the halftime of their PBA Commissioner's Cup game against TNT Tropang GIGA at the Philsports Arena.

The Road Warriors reactivated the 50-year-old big man for the game, allowing Taulava to eclipse Robert Jaworski's record as the longest-tenured player in PBA history.

The 6-foot-9 Taulava even started for the Road Warriors and spent nearly two minutes on the floor.

"PBA fans, thank you for supporting, thank you for supporting PBA throughout my 24-year career. It's awesome," he said during the tribute that took place during the halftime.

Taulava was accompanied to the center court by his family, his former coaches including Rain or Shine's Yeng Guiao, who was his commissioner in the Philippine Amateur Basketball League, and Dioceldo Sy who brought the Fil-Tongan to the Philippines through the Blu Detergent team.

Taulava, a 17-time PBA All Star and four-time Mythical Team member, was one of PBA's best big men in the 2000.

He entered the league as a direct hire by the then-Mobiline Phone Pals.