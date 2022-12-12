CONGRATS! Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz recently won 3 gold medals at the World Weightlifting Championship in Bogota, Colombia. Mabuhay Pilipinas! ⁦@TFCNewsNow⁩ ⁦@ABSCBNNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/psPd8j7rCP — DON TAGALA (@dontagala) December 11, 2022

NEW YORK -- A Filipino organization in New York recognized Hidilyn Diaz's latest win with an award of excellence.

New York-based Filipino-American organization Cebu Inc. honored Diaz on Sunday for bagging three gold medals at the IWF World Championships in Bogota, Colombia.

Diaz took the world champion title after lifting a total of 207 kilograms in Bogota, bringing home all three gold medals in the snatch, clean and jerk, and total.

The Filipina Olympic champ lifted 93 kilograms in the snatch category. Taking her first gold medal, she then lifted 114 kilograms for another gold medal in the clean and jerk category.

Diaz said she nearly missed the world championship due to some medical challenges while training in Atlanta.

"Nung nandun kami sa Atlanta may nangyari kasi, so medyo nawalan ako ng focus din, kinu-kwestiyon ko na kaya ko pa ba? Pero at the end of the day, nakaya naman at nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng Pilipino na nandito sa Amerika, kasi talagang tumulong po sila sa amin," she said.

After earning much needed qualifying points for the Paris Olympic Games in 2024, Diaz said she is moving up from 55 kg division to a heavier 59 kg division.

She also said climbing a heavier division will require her to see her sports psychologist.

Meanwhile, while Dias was training in New York, she met an inspiring former Olympian, Benjamin Silva-Netto, the first Filipino to compete in a marathon event at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City.

At 84, the former Olympian finally got to fulfill his life-long Olympic dream, to wear an Olympic gold medal on his chest, even if it was Diaz's.

The road to Paris 2024 is not going to be easy financially for Diaz. Her team continues to raise much-needed funds for her optimal training needs.

Luckily, Filipino-Americans in the US have not only been a source of motivation fo Diaz. Their amazing financial support will be key to her second Olympic gold dream.

