Thirdy Ravena of the San-En NeoPhoenix. (c) B.LEAGUE

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix swept their weekend series against the Hiroshima Dragonflies on Sunday at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall.

San-En cruised to a 103-83 victory on Sunday to improve to 16-3 in the 2023-24 season of the B.League. They had beaten the Dragonflies in a closer affair, 84-77, on Saturday.

Ravena tallied nine points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals in Sunday's victory, while Coty Clarke delivered a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double.

It was another strong performance for the NeoPhoenix who continue to set the pace in the league's Central Conference.

Ray Parks Jr. did not see action in the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' 99-71 rout of the Chiba Jets on Sunday at the Dolphins Arena, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Nagoya is now 14-5 in the season, second in the Western Conference.

Carl Tamayo was scoreless in 14 minutes as the Ryukyu Golden Kings outlasted the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 83-79, at the Okinawa Arena.

The defending champions improved to 15-4 to take a one-game lead over Nagoya in the standings in the West. It was the fourth straight win for the Golden Kings.

Dwight Ramos did not play in Levanga Hokkaido's 79-73 loss against the Gunma Crane Thunders. It was their eighth loss in a row, dropping them to 3-16 in the season.

Matthew Wright was also out of action in Kyoto's 106-75 demolition at the hands of the Shimane Susanoo Magic. With the defeat, they now have a 4-15 slate.

In the second division, Kiefer Ravena recorded 10 points and eight assists in the Shiga Lakes' 97-79 rout of the Bambitious Nara at the Shiga Daihatsu Arena.

Greg Slaughter was a DNP in the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka's 89-77 win over the Veltex Shizuoka.