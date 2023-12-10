Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA -- AP Bren are moving on to the next round of the M5 knockouts upper bracket after making quick work of Cambodian champs SeeYouSoon, 3-1, at the EVM Convention Center.

AP Bren took Game 1 in dominant fashion while SeeYouSoon, led by jungler Michael "MPTheKing" Endino capitalized on a crucial lord take to equalize the series.

AP Bren put up a clinic in the last couple of games, with Marco "Super Marco" Requitano leading the charge with 11 kills on top of three assists.

They will face the winner of the match between Indonesia's Geek Fam and Myanmar's Burmese Ghouls on Tuesday.