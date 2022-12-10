Tenorio sets 3-point career milestone

Barangay Ginebra fought from 18 points down to close out NorthPort in their best-of-3 quarterfinals showdown in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena.

"Tinyente" LA Tenorio showed the way for the Kings as they eliminated the Batang Pier, 99-93, for the right to face Magnolia in the semifinals.

Tenorio connected in 4 treys to finish with 14 points for Ginebra. He also surpassed James Yap’s 3-point record with 1,178 3-pointers made.

"I was really surprised because I’m not really a 3-point shooter," Tenorio said following his career performance.

Justin Brownlee had 20 markers, 9 boards and 5 assists, while Scottie Thompson had 15 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists.

