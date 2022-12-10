Home  >  Sports

IESF: Sibol ML books gold medal match vs. Indonesia

Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 10 2022 06:27 PM

Courtesy: Sibol 
Courtesy: Sibol 

MANILA - National esports team Sibol on Saturday booked a gold medal match against Indonesia in the International Esports Federation (IESF) Grand Finals in Bali. 

Sibol, bannered by players of Blacklist International, pummeled Cambodia in a 2-0 sweep. 

Sibol averted a late-game disaster in the 14th minute mark of Game 1 after dominating most of the series, and closed it out come the 17th minute, following a lord take. 

Sibol then kept Cambodia to 2 kills in Game 2 to secure victory. 

They will battle Indonesia, who hold an automatic 1-0 advantage based on IESF upper bracket rules across all its tourneys, on Sunday, at 9 A.M. 

Read More:  IESF   International Esports Federation   Bali   Indonesia   Blacklist International   Maharlika Esports  