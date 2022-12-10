IESF: Sibol ML books gold medal match vs. Indonesia

Courtesy: Sibol

MANILA - National esports team Sibol on Saturday booked a gold medal match against Indonesia in the International Esports Federation (IESF) Grand Finals in Bali.

Sibol, bannered by players of Blacklist International, pummeled Cambodia in a 2-0 sweep.

Sibol averted a late-game disaster in the 14th minute mark of Game 1 after dominating most of the series, and closed it out come the 17th minute, following a lord take.

Sibol then kept Cambodia to 2 kills in Game 2 to secure victory.

They will battle Indonesia, who hold an automatic 1-0 advantage based on IESF upper bracket rules across all its tourneys, on Sunday, at 9 A.M.