MANILA -- Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno's M4 world championship appearance will be his second, after taking the Finals MVP under Bren Esports.

With the meta flipped over its head, two years later, the 18 year old is out to prove he still has it.

"Gusto kong patunayan na ako pa rin 'yung magaling kahit sobrang dami ng nakakasabay -- pinahabol ko lang sila," he said in jest during the team's send-off press conference ahead of the world championships in Jakarta, Indonesia.

He later on added: "Masaya po tapos nakaka-excite kasi nakabalik na po ako sa world championships."

After clinching the M2 title, KarlTzy had to wrap himself around the sustain meta, eventually getting the groove come Season 10, when Echo Philippines finished second.

He will also face a bunch of old and new notable opponents, after failing to crack into the world championships in Season 8.

First off is Albert "Alberttt" Iskandar of RRQ Hoshi, from host country Indonesia. Another opponent is breakout ML:BB star Michael "Mobazane" Cosgun of the Valley.

Between the junglers to look out for, he is more excited to face the former BloodThirstyKings player, and a familiar opponent in Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol, who led Onic Indonesia to their local title.

"Malakas po siya [Kairi] maglaro tapos same kami ng hero pool," he said.

"Mobazane," he said before adding in jest "kasi makulit."

Echo will have a baptism of fire of sorts in the world series, as they face RRQ Hoshi in their first bout on January 2, at 6 p.m. (7 p.m. in Manila).