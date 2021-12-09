PBA: Mocon, Nambatac lead Rain or Shine past Blackwater

(UPDATED) Jayvee Mocon and Rey Nambatac conspired to help steer Rain or Shine past Blackwater, 92-79, on Thursday's PBA Governors Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Elasto Painters fell behind by 13 points, but a 16-point explosion saw them surging ahead of the Bossings.

Nambatac finished with 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists, while Mocon added 16 markers, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Import Henry Walker topscored for Rain or Shine with 20 points with 9 rebounds and 3 assists.

"We persevered amidst difficulty and in facing adversity. And embracing our culture of finding a way, our players just found a way," said Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina.

Going 1-of-8 from the field in the first half, Nambatac found the way in the second half, helping Rain or Shine to turn the game around.

"Siguro nandoon yung gigil noong simula. Second half, nawala na, at nandoon na yung ball movement namin. Sumunod na yong pagpasok ng mga tira namin," said Nambatac.

But he credited Walker for providing stability for the team.

"Alam natin ang capability ni Henry, at alam namin na malaki ang maitutulong niya sa amin. He gave us much energy and confidence in this game," said Nambatac.

"Rey is right. Kay Henry kami kumuha ng lakas," said the ROS bench chieftain.

Blackwater import Jaylen Bond struggled to find his rhythm, settling for 13 points.

It was Rashawn McCarthy and Baser Amer who carried the fight for the Bossing with 15 and 14 points each, respectively.