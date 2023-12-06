M5: Why FlapTzy drew 7 deaths in Game 1 vs. Team Flash

David Charles "FlapTzy" Canon during the M5 World Championships. Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA - David Charles "FlapTzy" Canon drew a whopping seven deaths in Game 1 against Singapore's Team Flash.

It contributed to 70 percent of Team Flash's kills in the game, and FlapTzy was unable to tank up damage coming from the Singaporean champions as a result.

The MPL Season 12 Finals MVP admitted that he wielded the wrong emblem coming into the match.

"Noong narealize ko yung emblem ko and nakita ko sa scoreboard nakita ko sa emblem ko na nakafighter pala. and sinabi ko sa teammates ko na imbis na isipin ko na mali ang emblem ko naghahanap ako ng paraan para makabawi," FlapTzy told the media after the win.

In the end, AP Bren managed to turn things around, thanks to Super Marco, who had five kills coming into the final moments. This, according to Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson was because they persevered until the end.

"Minotivate namin siya kahit sobrang lugi kami. Wala po sa mentality namin na sumuko kahit lugi na so lumaban pa rin kami kahit lugi na noong Game 1," KyleTzy shared.

AP Bren are currently leading the Group C standings with a 2-0 scorecard, and they have the chance to stay perfect as they face Team Lilgun on Thursday.