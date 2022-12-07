Barangay Ginebra drew first blood against NorthPort with a wire-to-wire 118-102 victory in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday at PhilSports Arena.

Powered by Justin Brownlee's 39 points, the Gin Kings took a 1-0 lead in their best-of-3 quarterfinal showdown with the Batang Pier.

Stanley Pringle added 16 markers while Jamie Malonzo had 13.

Arvin Tolentino scored 29 points for NorthPort, which trailed by as many as 20 points.

Robert Bolick had 21 markers, while import Prince Ibeh came up with 18.

