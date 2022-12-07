Amending by-laws a priority for PSI, says POC legal chief

The leadership of Philippine Swimming Inc. during its National Congress in April. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- The stabilization committee tasked by the International Swimming Federation (FINA) to take over the Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI) will prioritize amending the national sports association's by-laws and at the same time put premium on holding elections for its board of trustees.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) legal chief Atty. Wharton Chan said the stabilization committee will immediately convene -- if only virtually -- to get the ball rolling two days after FINA withdrew its recognition of the PSI Board of Trustees.

"The immediate task is to amend the PSI by-laws to harmonize with the mandate of FINA," said Chan, who's joined in the stabilization committee by POC deputy secretary general Valeriano "Bones" Floro and Bases Conversion Development Authority senior vice president Arrey Perez.

Floro is in Saudi Arabia attending an Olympic Council of Asia meeting representing POC president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino and so is Perez, who's on an official trip abroad.

"There is a need to create an electoral reform to harmonize the amended by-laws with existing FINA rules," Chan added.

The FINA directive dated December 3 and sent to the PSI, POCA and the Philippine Sports Commission stressed that it is "effective immediately."

As a result, the stabilization committee will implement day-to-day transactions of the PSI "in accordance with its daily business" with a premium on inspecting the PSI's financial documents.

Chan also said that the committee will prepare a transparent membership accommodation to expand grassroots and development skills of Filipino athletes.

Tolentino, meanwhile, assured that the stabilization committee will adhere to FINA regulations with the POC stamping its guarantee on shielding swimmers from the situation.

"The athletes are the first and foremost for the POC and they will be shielded while the stabilization committee does its duty," Tolentino said.