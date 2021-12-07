Mac Baracael and Globalport-MisOr weathered a late challenge from Pagadian in the VisMin Super Cup. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas.

Globalport-MisOr overcame a gritty Pagadian team, 67-62, to notch its fourth straight win in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge, Monday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

The Valientes opened the payoff period on a 10-4 run to establish a comfortable 13-point lead with 5:51 to go, 63-50.

But the Explorers clawed back, thanks to Charles Pepito, Edzel Mag-isa, Christian Uri, John Quimado, and Keanu Caballero, and were within three points, 62-65, with 1:59 left.

However, Ralph Salcedo made it a two-possession margin for MisOr after a layup with 28.9 seconds remaining, and their defense held on down the stretch.

"Pagadian really plays inspired kaya I told my players that we have to double our effort," said MisOr head coach Vis Valencia.

Mac Baracael led the Valientes with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, while Tamaraw partner Reil Cervantes got 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Joseph Nalos added a huge boost with 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

MisOr hiked its win-loss record to a league-leading 7-3 card, while Pagadian slid to 5-6, still at fifth.

Mag-isa paced the Explorers anew with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Pepito chimed in 12 points, six rebounds, and three blocks.

Marksman Judel Fuentes went scoreless in 16 minutes of play, going 0-of-4.

MisOr returns on Wednesday against BYB Kapatagan at 6:30 p.m. Pagadian plays on Thursday to cap its elimination round against the Buffalos as well in the main game.

The scores:

MisOr 67 - Baracael 15, Cervantes 14, Nalos 13, Lee Yu 7, Estrella 6, Ubalde 4, Ballesteros 4, Salcedo 2, Gonzales 2, Caranguian 0, Meca 0.

Pagadian 62 - Mag-isa 19, Pepito 12, Ibanez 9, Uri 7, Caballero 5, Demapilis 4, Diaz 2, Pamaran 2, Quimado 2, Saludsod 0, Demigaya 0, Fuentes 0, Dechos 0, Acaylar 0.

Quarterscores: 18-16, 32-33, 53-46, 67-62.