Geek Fam's Nnael taunts the players of Deus Vult after their M5 World Championship match. Nnael was suspended for flipping the middle finger afterwards.

MANILA -- An Indonesian Mobile Legends: Bang Bang player has been suspended after doing an "indecent gesture" in one of the matches in the M5 World Championships held here.

Geek Fam rookie Nnael will be suspended for two matches, both of which will take effect in the knockout stages should they qualify.

"The committee has decided to impose a two-match suspension on GEEK FAM's Nnael. We will take active steps to ensure that all teams are reminded of the rules concerning professionalism," MLBB Esports said in a statement on their Facebook page.

A screencap off MLBB Esports' Instagram account showed Nnael flipping the middle finger after Geek Fam defeated Deus Vult.

This will be a big blow for the team, which does not have a reserve jungler in its six-man roster.

Geek Fam is currently 2-1 in the group stages but its bracket will depend on the result of the next group stage matches.

Geek Fam and Deus Vult's match at the EVM Convention Center was filled with tension, with both sides pulling out taunts during the five-game series.

German Mathaios Panagiotis "Kid Bomba" Chatzilakos was seen doing taunts on-stage after they tied the series.

But Geek Fam had the last laugh, securing the series, 2-1, and boosting its chances of qualifying to the knockout stages.