Subic Bay Sand Court ready for World Beach Pro Tour

Technical delegate Barry "Baz" Wedmaier (green polo shirt) of Australia scrutinizes the Subic Bay Sand Court with (from left) competition director Adrian Tabanag, tournament director Mayi Molit-Prochina, administrative director Antonio Carlos, venue director Engineer Joseph Remollena and venue manager Cherry Rose Macatangay. Handout photo.



The finishing touches at the Subic Bay Sand Court were put in place, two days before the start of the World Beach Pro Tour Futures at the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) in Zambales.

International Volleyball Federation technical delegate Barry "Baz" Wedmaier of Australia scrutinized preparations for the event — particularly specifications in the competition, training and administrative venues — that starts Thursday with the men and women qualifiers.

"TD Baz is very specific about the venue that it adheres to FIVB standards," said Ramon "Tats" Suzara, president of the organizing Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF). "And it's all systems go."

Wedmaier was accompanied in the final inspection on Tuesday by tournament director Mayi Molit-Prochina, competition director Adrian Tabanag, venue manager Cherry Rose Macatangay, venue director Engineer Joseph Remollena, and administrative director Antonio Carlos.

Thursday's schedule for the qualifiers of the event will be determined after the preliminary inquiry on Wednesday.

Four teams from both genders will advance to the main draw that starts Friday and ends with the finals on Sunday, December 11.

Eleven teams from Thailand, Czech Republic, Australia, Japan, USA, Israel and Austria will vie in the men's qualifiers with the top four teams joining 11 squads from host Philippines (three), Latvia, Thailand, Gambia, Japan, Israel and Lithuania in the main draw.

The women's qualifiers have 14 teams — Japan, Norway, Singapore, Czech Republic, Netherlands, USA, Canada, South Korea and France — with the top four joining 12 teams from the Philippines (three), Japan, Thailand, Lithuania, Singapore, Israel, Italy and Austria.