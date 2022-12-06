PVL: Chery Tiggo's Paat is MVP, Vander Weide named top import

Mylene Paat is the MVP of the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference. PVL Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Prolific Chery Tiggo spiker Mylene Paat is the Most Valuable Player of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference, where she led the Crossovers to the semifinals.

This is the first time that Paat has won the top individual award in the professional league. The 28-year-old scored 20 points per game for the Crossovers through the elimination round of the Reinforced Conference.

Paat also brought home the Best Opposite Spiker trophy.

Meanwhile, Petro Gazz import Lindsey Vander Weide capped a sensational run with the Gazz Angels by winning the Best Foreign Guest Player award.

The prolific American towed the Gazz Angels to the championship by sweeping Cignal HD. This is their second straight Reinforced Conference title, having also won in 2019.

Creamline playmaker Jia Morado earned Best Setter honors for the seventh time in her career, while Alyssa Valdez and Myla Pablo earned Best Outside Spiker honors.

Petro Gazz's MJ Phillips and Cignal HD's Roselyn Doria claimed Best Middle Blocker honors.

Chery Tiggo's Buding Duremdes earned Best Libero honors for the conference.

