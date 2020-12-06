Football: Jarvey Gayoso signs with powerhouse Thai club Muangthong

MANILA, Philippines -- Jarvey Gayoso, the captain of the Philippine Azkals' development team, is set to join powerhouse Thai club Muangthong United.

The Azkals Development Team announced Gayoso's move on Saturday, which came after he led the squad's campaign in the 2020 season of the Philippines Football League (PFL).

"It's not over the line yet, but it's close and it's an excellent move for him," said ADT coach Scott Cooper, who has strong links with Muangthong being a former coach of the Thai League giants.

Gayoso will fly to Thailand this week to complete the move with Muangthong, who are four-time champions in Thailand's top flight league.

Cooper believes the move will benefit Gayoso's development as a player, especially as he eyes a spot in the senior national team.

In anticipation to his move to Thailand, lets look back at captain Jarvey Gayoso’s goals and assists during the 2020 PFL Season. Make us proud in 🇹🇭 Jarvey! pic.twitter.com/VYhdd5bSvY — Azkals Development Team (@azkalsdevteam) December 5, 2020

"I think it's a great step up for him to go to the Thai League," he said. "He's being picked up as a midfielder, which was where he ended his stint at the ADT."

"I think we finally found the right position for him," he added.

Gayoso, who starred for Ateneo de Manila University in college, began the PFL season playing leftwing back before playing upfront. He thrived in an attacking midfield role and finished the season with four goals and two assists.

The ADT finished the PFL season with three wins and two losses.

"It's a really good challenge for him, because he has to step up a few levels," Cooper said of Gayoso's impending move.

Gayoso won two UAAP titles with Ateneo. He was twice named the league Most Valuable Player and was the Best Strike four times.

In February 2020, he decided to forego his final season of eligibility with the Blue Eagles to focus on a pro career.