Football: FEU, UP join Kaya, Tuloy in Women's Cup semis

The UP Fighting Maroons will play in the Final 4 of the PFF Women's Cup. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Kaya FC-Iloilo, Tuloy FC, Far Eastern University (FEU), and University of the Philippines (UP) complete the PFF Women’s Cup semifinal cast after an intense final day, Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila and PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

University of Santo Tomas (UST) fired nine goals against a hapless Stallion Laguna side, but it was for naught after it missed out on the semifinal slot in the first match in Rizal.

Judy Mae Prado (36’, 38’, 73’) and Lovely Fernandez (23’, 65’, 90+1’) netted a hat-trick each while Jerelyn Danao (9’) Samantha Asilo (86’), and an own goal from Stallion’s Chanda Solite (22’) as UST needed UP to drop points for a chance to finish in fourth place.

In the simultaneous match in Carmona, Aurea Reaso scored a late winner to send UP to the knockout stage with a 2-1 win over Ateneo de Manila University.

In the match that was delayed midway in the second half due to a floodlight issue, national team player Alyssa Ube broke the deadlock in the 71st minute, with a clean finish from just the edge of the box.

However, former youth national team standout Joyce Semacio forced an equalizer three minutes in to added time, to put things at 1-1. With time winding down, Reaso fired UP ahead with the winning goal in the 20th minute of added time to send UP through.

The final matches of the group stage saw Tuloy FC beat FEU, 1-0, while Kaya FC-Iloilo beat Azzurri SC, 5-1.

Jenny Perez won it for Tuloy in the 77th minute over FEU.

Meanwhile, Shelah Cadag fired three goals to lead Kaya over Azzurri. Sheen Nicole Ramores and Kyra Dimaandal also added gloss to Kaya’s win while Hannah Muros claimed a solitary consolation for Azzurri.

Kaya FC-Iloilo finished the group stage as the top team followed by Tuloy FC, FEU, and UP.

The semi-final pairings are as follows: Kaya FC-Iloilo vs. UP, and Tuloy FC vs. FEU.