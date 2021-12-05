Muntinlupa's Biboy Enguio hailed as NBL MVP

Biboy Enguio, the 2021 NBL Most Valuable Player. Photo courtesy of NBL-Pilipinas

MANILA - Biboy Enguio was voted as the Most Valuable Player of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go National Basketball League-Pilipinas, Sunday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The 33-year-old Fil-Indonesian was solid all throughout the campaign of Muntinlupa in the country's professional basketball league for homegrown talent, averaging 19.9 points (second in the league), 12.2 rebounds (second), 1.8 blocks (fifth), and 1.3 steals per game.

The Water Warriors were eliminated in the semifinals by La Union.

La Union's do-it-all swingman Jayson Apolonio was adjudged as the Rookie of the Year, putting up numbers of 15.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.2 blocks per contest.

Joining Enguio and Apolonio in the Mythical Five were Bulacan's Dominick Fajardo (18.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.9 steals/game), Taguig's LJ Mayo (12.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.9 steals), and Pampanga's Encho Serrano (17.0 points, 6.3 assists, and 6.1 rebounds).

Laguna's Jeffrey Disquitado was awarded the Defensive Player of the Season as he averaged 7.7 defensive rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

Finally, La Union's Jayson Apolonio was voted as the Sportsmanship Awardee for the second straight season.