NBA: Wiggins, Warriors shoot down Rockets

LOS ANGELES — Andrew Wiggins scored a season-high 36 points on Saturday as the NBA champion Golden State Warriors got off to a hot start and made it hold up Saturday in a 120-101 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Wiggins drained a career-high eight three-pointers, five of them in the third quarter when he scored 17 points.

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry also had eight treys on the way to 30 points and Jordan Poole added 21 points as the Warriors notched a 10th straight home win.

But Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the defending champions still have room for improvement after letting a 25-point lead midway through the second quarter slip.

The Rockets, led by 20 points from Kevin Porter Jr., had sliced the deficit to four points with 6:59 left in the game.

The Warriors pulled away again, but Kerr said they need to find a way to keep teams from making a run.

"It was a phenomenal first 18 minutes," Kerr said. "I thought that was maybe the best stretch we've had all year to start the game.

"We were defending, rebounding, doing everything right, and then we just lost our focus.

"That's our biggest challenge right now, trying to maintain our focus long enough not to give up leads and allow teams back in," Kerr added.

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points to lead seven Thunder players in double figures in a 135-128 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

Josh Giddey added 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder, who trailed by four going into the fourth quarter after the Timberwolves erupted for 44 points in the third period.

D'Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 27 points and Anthony Edwards added 26. Timberwovles center Rudy Gobert was ejected in the second quarter for a flagrant foul after he tripped Oklahoma City's Kenrich Williams.

The two had tangled under the basket, Gobert tripping over the fallen Williams.

Gobert fell himself and when Williams extricated himself and rose Gobert stuck his legs out and tripped him.

Williams's angry reaction drew a technical foul.



