UP's Favour Onoh wins Rookie of the Year. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – After winning the Rookie of the Year award in UAAP Season 86, Favour Onoh already has her eyes on the top individual award in collegiate women's basketball.

In an interview with reporters, while sitting beside just-proclaimed Most Valuable Player Kacey Dela Rosa, the UP standout said she wants to be the next MVP.

"I'm thankful for this award because this is my first year and this is my first season. I worked for it, all the extra work really paid off," Onoh said. "I'm very excited that I won this award, the Rookie of the Year. Hoping to be the MVP next season."

She finished fourth in the statistical points race with 72.714 SPs after the eliminations, also helping the Fighting Maroons to a bronze finish.

But the task would not be easy, Onoh admitted, as she would double the work in Season 87.

"Yes MVP, I want to. I want to win the MVP,” she said, who had averages of 10.07 points, 13.93 rebounds, 3.21 blocks, and 1.29 steals.

“The past season I saw my mistakes. I need to work more on my footwork for me to get the MVP because it’s not an easy task. I need to work extra,” the Nigerian center added.

She would have been named as part of Mythical Five after placing fourth in SPs, but only one foreign student-athlete can be part of the select group. Far Eastern University's Josee Kaputu got the nod, after finishing second in the MVP race behind Dela Rosa.

The UP Fighting Maroons women's basketball team was also recognized on Sunday after a third-place finish this season, the squad's first podium finish since 2008.