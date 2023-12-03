Eala, Obiena among athletes to be honored in 'Siklab'

Tennis star Alex Eala and pole vault hero EJ Obiena. Photo from Eala's Facebook and POC-PSC Media pool

MANILA -- Young sports stars Alex Eala and EJ Obiena will be among 58 young athletes to be feted on Monday evening in the third Siklab Youth Sports Awards set at the Market! Market! Activity Center in Taguig City.

The awardees will be heralded in the returning gala awards organized by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee (PSC-POC) Media Group.

Leading the awardees are tennis Eala, World Combat Games champion Alyssa Kylie Mallari of muay thai, weightlifting world youth champion Prince Keil Delos Santos, gymnast Karl Eldrew Yulo — an Asian championship junior silver medalist — and Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Kira Ellis and Matthew Hermosa, along with 18 others.

They will be receiving the “Go for Gold” Siklab Young Heroes awards along with Southeast Asian Games silver medalist Gennah Malapit of athletics, boxer Ronel Suyom, golfer Rianne Malixi, gymnasts Charlie Manzano and Breanna Labadan, jiu-jitsu’s Santino Luzuriaga and Bianca Bustamante of motor sports.

Asian pole vault king Obiena will also be honored with the “Sports Idol” plum in the award rites for the finest Filipino junior athletes 18 years old and younger.

The Siklab Awards will likewise present a special citation to the Youth Football League and the Davao Aguilas Football Club, which is supported by Quezon City 1st District Rep. Juan Carlos "Arjo" Atayde.

Additionally, the Para Youth Star plum will be given to Asean Para Games double gold medalist Ariel Alegarbes.