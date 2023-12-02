Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol during the M5 World Championships. Courtesy: Moonton Games.

MANILA (UPDATED) - Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and Coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda marked their Philippine Mobile Legends: Bang Bang homecoming with a win as Indonesian squad Onic Esports swept Brazil's Bigetron Sons in their M5 World Championship group stage matchup Saturday at the EVM Convention Center.

After a dominant Game 1, Onic rode on the momentum in Game 2 to secure victory, piling up a 12,000 gold lead to close out the series.

Onic Esports spoiled Bigetron Sons' Victor "Lunna" Monteiro's return to the world championship stage after the M3 World Championships in Singapore. Then, Lunna was part of Red Canids.

Nicky "Kiboy" Fernando led all players with double MVP honors in both matches, which lasted 11 minutes on average.

The game is Kairi and Coach Yeb's first match back home since his last MPL Philippines stint in Season 9, in early 2022, under Onic's Philippine team. They both transferred to the mother team in Indonesia mid-2022, where they would soon become an integral part in the squad's resurgence.

Kairi supplied 3 kills and 5 assists in Game 2.

Onic will face Saudi Arabia's Triple Esports on Tuesday, December 5.