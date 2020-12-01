Believing in Steph: Under Armour announces Curry Brand launch

Under Armour announced on Monday a plan to launch a line of apparel and sneakers behind Golden State Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry.

According to CNBC.com, CurryBrand.com will debut this week, which will feature basketball and golf gear initially.

Industry experts say this strategy is meant to take on the Jordan Brand of Under Armour competitor Nike.

A few days ago, Bleacher Report Kicks got a scoop on Curry's new sneakers -- the Curry 8 "We Believe" inspired by the 2006-07 Warriors team that upset the top seed Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs that season.

Under Armour in the United States added that the Curry Brand will also focus on philanthropy.

Relive some of Curry's sneakers throughout the years in the slideshow below:

Curry 1 ‘Splash Party’ — These kicks, worn by Curry against the New York Knicks on March 14, 2015, were apparently a birthday gift by Under Armour. Jeff Chiu, AP/file Curry 3 ‘Brass Band’ — Curry wore these during the 2017 All-Star game in New Orleans, the colorway inspired by the host city, according to SoleCollector.com. Ronald Martinez, Getty Images/AFP/file Curry 4 ‘MBK Alliance’ — MBK stands for My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, organized by Barack Obama in 2014 promoting economic equality for minorities. Curry with this pair against the Washington Wizards on February 28, 2018. Nick Wass, AP/file Curry 6 ‘Underrated’ — Curry slipped into these sneakers against the Wizards on January 24, 2019. According to UA, the shoe “echoes the original Warriors jersey” and its endorsers career trajectory. Nick Wass, AP/file Curry 7s Sour Patch Kids — It’s Steph’s snack of choice, so maybe it made sense to collaborate with candymaker. This image was taken in a game between the Warriors and the Wizards on March 1. Noah Graham, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP/file

FROM THE ARCHIVES: