GAB all set for 2020 Professional Sports Summit

MANILA, Philippines -- The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) will hold the second Professional Sports Summit on a virtual platform on December 5.

The one-day virtual event will be held via Zoom and broadcast through Facebook Live, as the agency embraces the new normal in terms of mass gatherings.

"Hindi naman kasi porke pandemic ay hihinto na ang Games and Amusement Board, so we thought of coming up with a virtual Sports Summit," GAB chairman Baham Mitra said on Tuesday in an appearance on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

The sports summit will be divided into two parts. The morning session will showcase different topics related to boxing rules, mental health, and laws relating to professional sports, among others.

In the afternoon, there will be a live session featuring different sports icons and national leaders.

Last year, Senator Bong Go, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, and Senator Sonny Angara, the chairman of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, graced the inaugural edition of the summit.

The event was held at the Philippine International Convention Center.

Angara is expected to again attend this year's sports summit, while invitations have also been extended to Senators Go, Joel Villanueva, and boxing great Manny Pacquiao.

Mitra will be joined in the one-day event by GAB commissioners Mar Masanguid and Ed Trinidad.

Some of the country's sporting icons, such as former boxing champion Gerry Peñalosa, pool legends Efren "Bata" Reyes and Django Bustamante, Asia's first grandmaster Eugene Torre, and former PBA Best Import Sean Chambers will also grace the event.

Working behind the theme "Leadership in Crisis," the summit is geared towards getting ideas and best practices from high profile professional sports leagues that successfully held their respective tournaments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.