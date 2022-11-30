Home  >  Sports

UAAP: UST Tigresses drag La Salle to knockout game for finals berth

Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 30 2022 01:20 PM | Updated as of Nov 30 2022 01:32 PM

Eka Soriano led the way in UST's victory over La Salle in the Final 4. UAAP Media.
MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas (UST) is still alive in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament, after claiming a 68-57 triumph over De La Salle University in their Final 4 game on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Tigresses were in a must-win situation against the Lady Archers, who were armed with a twice-to-beat advantage after finishing as the second seed at the end of the elimination round. 

Haydee Ong's squad produced a quality response, with MVP-frontrunner Eka Soriano leading the way with a typically well-rounded performance. The veteran guard delivered 23 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and two steals in the win.

With the result, the Tigresses forced a do-or-die game for the remaining spot in the UAAP Season 85 finals. 

Six-time defending champion National University earlier advanced to the championship after eliminating fourth-seeded Ateneo de Manila University.

UST pulled away in the second quarter, ending the half on a 12-0 run after La Salle's Lee Sario had made it a three-point game, 26-23, with four minutes to go. Soriano responded with a three-pointer of her own, and the Tigresses went on to take a 38-23 lead at the break.

