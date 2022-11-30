UAAP: Ateneo fends off Adamson to secure No. 1 seed

Kai Ballungay had a double-double in Ateneo's win over Adamson. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University will be the No. 1 seed in the Final 4 of UAAP Season 85, after the Blue Eagles held off Adamson University, 66-61, on Wednesday evening at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Blue Eagles saw a 15-point lead dwindle down to one late, but a big bucket by Ange Kouame and clutch free throws from BJ Andrade preserved the victory for the Katipunan cagers.

They finished the elimination round with an 11-3 record, securing the top seed in the semifinals for the fifth consecutive season. Defending champion University of the Philippines (11-3) will get the second seed as well as a date with No. 3 National University (9-5) in the Final 4.

With the loss, Adamson concludes the elimination round with a 7-7 win-loss slate. They will play De La Salle University (7-7) in a knockout game for the last Final 4 berth on Sunday.

Kai Ballungay shone for Ateneo with an 18-point, 14-rebound double-double.