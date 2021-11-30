Edrian Lao helped Kapatagan record its fourth straight win in the VisMin Cup. Handout photo

Kapatagan racked up a fourth consecutive win on Monday by fending off Pagadian, 69-62, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge at the City Gymnasium in Pagadian, Zamboanga del Sur.

Pagadian rallied from 13 points down and came within a point, 59-58, with still 3:13 left in the fourth quarter after a 21-9 scoring run.

But the Buffalos were able to weather the storm, outscoring the Explorers, 10-4, down the stretch to win their third game in as many days.

"Puso ang sandalan namin. Ayaw ng mga players magpatalo. Tapos 'yung mga veterans ko tinuturuan 'yung mga rookie na relax lang," said Kapatagan head coach Jaime Rivera.

Mark Daanoy led the Buffalos in scoring with 12, while KD Ariar finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Homegrown player Joel Sollano got 10 points, while the duo of Edrian Lao and Jonel Bonganciso tallied monster rebounding games with 13 and 15 to go with nine points apiece, respectively.

Kapatagan rose to solo first seed at 4-2, while handing Pagadian its third straight defeat that dropped them at 2-4 for the sixth spot.

Glenn Acaylar paced the Explorers with 12 points and five rebounds while Niño Ibañez wound up with 10 points.

Their best scorer in Judel Fuentes was limited to just seven points on a woeful 3-of-14 shooting from the field.

Both squads will next face Roxas Vanguards at 4 p.m. Pagadian will meet them on Wednesday, while Kapatagan will have them on Thursday.

The scores:

Kapatagan 69 - Daanoy 12, Ariar 11, Sollano 10, Bonganciso 9, Lao 9, Puerto 4, Rodriguez 4, Saga 0, Igot 0, Bersabal 0, Torres 0.

Pagadian 62 - Acaylar 12, Ibañez 10, Caballero 9, Uri 9, Fuentes 7, Quimado 4, Baldeo 3, Diaz 2, Saludsod 2, Tolentino 2, Pepito 2, Mag-isa 0, Demapiles 0, Dechos 0.

Quarterscores: 18-15, 32-26, 50-39, 69-62.