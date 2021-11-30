The Team Dasma Monarchs celebrate a point against MRT-Negros. PNVF photo.

Less than 24 hours after recording their first win of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League, the Team Dasma Monarchs grabbed their second.

Team Dasma fended off the youthful MRT-Negros squad for a 25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23 triumph on Tuesday at the Aquamarine Recreational Center in Lipa City, Batangas.

The Monarchs rose to 2-0 in Pool B of the competition, where the champion will earn the opportunity to represent the country in the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship next year.

It was a quicker victory for Team Dasma, which emerged triumphant in a gruelling five-set war against Global Remit on Monday night. MRT-Negros, meanwhile, suffered its first loss after also winning in five sets against the Sabong International Spikers yesterday.

With MRT-Negros threatening to force a decider, veteran Madzlan Gampong fired an offspeed hit to knot the count at 22. Jian Matthew Salarzon gave MRT-Negros its last lead, 23-22, when he scored off Dasma's Mark Calado.

But Team Dasma middle blocker Ronniel Rosales forced a 23-all tie with a clever hit in the next rally, and the young MRT-Negros players committed back-to-back attacking errors to hand the Monarchs the win.

"We are thankful that we are now 2-0 but our game was not so pleasant," admitted Dasma coach Norman Miguel. "Obviously, we relaxed."

"Maybe one of the factors was that we had less recovery time and rest," he added.

Calado finished with 13 points and seven digs, while Gampong also had 13 points. Rosales scored three of his 10 point on blocks.

Despite the loss, it was another impressive effort from MRT-Negros which recovered from a slow start in Set 2 to stun the veteran-laden Dasma team.

Salarzon and Jet Nonoy came up with the clutch hits in the second set to snatch the victory from the Monarchs, who rebounded in the third frame behind the big hits of Calado.

Nonoy had 15 points, while Salarzon and Christian Marcelino each had 14 points.

Team Dasma will play Sabong International on Wednesday, with a win allowing them to take the top-seed in Pool B. Meanwhile, MRT-Negros will try to bounce back when they play Global Remit, also on Wednesday.