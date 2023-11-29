UAAP: Kevin Quiambao to be hailed as Season 86 MVP

DLSU’s Kevin Quiambao. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Kevin Quiamao is set to be awarded as the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament MVP.

The 6-foot-7 do-it-all star forward from De La Salle University is the runaway awardee for the men’s tournament's top individual prize after he finished with 97.0 statistical points (SPs).

After 14 elimination round games, Quiambao tallied 16.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.9 steals, and was instrumental in the Taft cagers’ campaign en route to this year’s finals.

Quiambao will be the first local who will be receiving the award since Kiefer Ravena’s back-to-back plum in 2014 and 2015.

He is also set to be the first Green Archer since Don Allado (1998 and 1999) to get the award.

Quiambao was last year’s Rookie of the Year.

Aside from Quiambao, University of the East’s Rey Remogat (85.929 SPs), La Salle's Evan Nelle (77.538 SPs), University of the Philippines' Season 85 MVP Malick Diouf (74.769 SPs) , and Far Eastern University’s L-Jay Gonzales (66.857 SPs) complete this year’s Mythical Five.

Meanwhile, UP’s Francis Lopez is also set to be awarded as the Rookie of the Year of Season 86 after he tallied 60.357 SPs.

He finished second to Red Warriors star Precious Momowei, but a suspension during the elimination round disqualified the UE player from being distinguished as this year’s top rookie.

