MANILA - Men's clubs take center stage in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League, starting Monday at the Aquamarine Recreational Center in Lipa City, Batangas.

Seven teams will compete in the inaugural edition of the event.

F2 Logistics last week ruled the women's edition of the tournament. The winner in the men's competition will join the Cargo Movers as the country's representatives to the Asian Men's and Women's Club Volleyball Championships in May 2022.

Go For Gold, Basilan Steel and VNS are bunched in Pool A, while Pool B is composed of Global Remit, Sabong International Spikers, MRT-Negros and Team Dasma.

Go for Gold-Air Force and VNS will open hostilities at 10 a.m., followed by the MRT-Negros and Sabong International Spikers duel at 1:30 p.m.

Global Remit and Team Dasma cap a three-match schedule at 4 p.m.

Basilan Steel Spikers Amin-Anak Mindanao drew an opening day bye and will play Go for Gold on Tuesday.

The teams will figure in a single round-robin elimination, with the top two teams from each pool advancing to the semifinals.