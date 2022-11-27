UAAP: UST, NU dispute men's beach volleyball crown

Jaron Requinton and Rancel Varga of UST. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas and National University arranged a championship rematch after beating their respective foes in the Final 4 of the UAAP Season 85 men's beach volleyball tournament, Sunday at the Sands SM By the Bay.

Jaron Requinton and reigning MVP Rancel Varga scored a 21-11, 21-15 victory over Ateneo's Jian Salarzon and Amil Pacinio while James Buytrago and Pol Salvador pulled off a 21-16, 21-17 win over Far Eastern University's Vincent Nadera and third player Jelord Talisayan.

Four-peat seeking UST and NU dispute the title on Tuesday.

The Growling Tigers, who are eyeing a seventh crown overall, outlasted the Bulldogs, 21-17, 17-21, 15-13, to complete a seven-match elims sweep of the men's division.

The Blue Eagles and the Tamaraws slug it out for third place on Tuesday.

Nadera was paired with Bugaoan in topping Ateneo's Salarzon and Pacinio, 23-21, 21-19, for FEU to finish third in the elimination round with a 5-2 card.

The Blue Eagles, who are making their first Final Four stint since 2017, settled for fourth at 4-3.

De La Salle, with third player Andrei Espejo as Noel Kampton's new partner, rallied from a set down to beat University of the Philippines' Dan Nicolas and Erl Eusebio, 18-21, 22-20, 15-10, to tie its victims and Adamson University at 2-5.

The Soaring Falcons beat the Red Warriors, 21-6, 21-6.