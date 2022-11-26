KBL: SJ Belangel helps Daegu regain winning ways

SJ Belangel came off the bench to help Daegu KOGAS Pegasus clobber the Seoul Samsung Thunders, 106-75, on Friday at the Daegu Gymnasium.

The comfortable victory gave Daegu a 4-9 win-loss record in the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

The former Ateneo point guard had 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, and a steal off the bench to help Daegu get back in the win column.

They were led by Jeon Hyun-woo and Shin Seung-min, who each had 17 points in the win.

Meanwhile, Rhenz Abando's cold shooting did not keep Anyang KGC from pulling off an 86-72 triumph over the Goyang Carrot Jumpers at the Anyang Gymnasium, also on Friday.

The former NCAA Most Valuable Player made just one of his six shots to finish with five points along with three rebounds.

But Anyang had more than enough firepower to grab the win that hiked their record to 12-3, keeping them at the top of the league standings.

Omari Spellman led the way for Anyang with 21 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals while Byun Jun-hyung contributed 20 points.

