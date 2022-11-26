Xandi Chua of La Salle in action. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- On a day of fallen records, De La Salle University and Ateneo de Manila University kept their hold of the top spot of the women's and men's divisions, respectively, after Day 2 of the UAAP Season 85 Collegiate Swimming Championships, Friday at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Pool in Malate, Manila.

Ateneo's Thanya Dela Cruz stole the show on Friday, as she established a new Philippine mark in the 50-meter breaststroke with 31.11-seconds. She broke her own record of 32.42-s, set during the National Open, helping lift the Blue Eagles to third place with 97 points.

The depth of the De La Salle women's team continues to make a difference, however, with Xandi Chua leading the way for the Lady Green Tankers.

Chua took her fourth gold of the season in the women's 400-meter freestyle with a time of 4:34.07, her second gold in the long-distance freestyle races after taking the 800-m title the previous day with 9:26.53.

Chloe Isleta broke the women's 200-meter backstroke record twice, establishing the mark at 2:22.66 in the preliminaries before doing it anew with 2:18.40 in the finals en route to the gold.

Chua, Isleta, and the Lady Green Tankers, thus pulled ahead of University of the Philippines with 209 points against the latter's 163.

Fighting Maroons Gabrielle Purisima, Louise Lacson, Gene Quiambao, and Angela Villamil joined the fray with a new UAAP record of 4:10.95 in the women's 4x100-meter freestyle relay, breaking the UAAP Season 82 record of Ateneo of 4:11.31. Camille Buico pulled off the upset of the season so far after pulling the rug of Isleta in the women's 100-meter butterfly with 1:02.72 over the latter's 1:03.37.

On the men's side, the Blue Eagle rookies showed up in all of the day's individual events with the titles for the lead with 190 points.

Philip Joaquin Santos paced the Ateneans with the gold and the new UAAP record in the men's 200-meter backstroke with a time of 2:08.96, breaking a 10-year-old record set by DLSU's Johansen Aguilar at 2:09.29.

Joshua Del Rio bagged his second gold of the season after winning the 800-meter freestyle the other day with a gold in the 400m on Friday with 4:11.54. Rafael Isip won the 50-meter breaststroke with 29.63, while Rafael Barreto took the 50-meter butterfly with 55.95.

The Green Tankers kept in step with Ateneo with 161 points, closing the day with a record-breaking swim at the 4x100-meter freestyle relay with Josemaria Roldan, Sean Gabriel Cruz, Jaren Tan, and Seb Wong with a time of 336.25.

The Fighting Maroons, though, made strides to close the gap with 144 points, highlighted by its silvers in the 50-meter breaststroke with Gerard Samson and in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay with Joshua Vitangcol, Rafo Torres, Franco Dela Rosa, Hans Chua.

University of Santo Tomas is in fourth place in both men's and women's with 38 and 72 points, respectively.

UST continues to dominate the high school divisions, with 12-year-old Aishel Evangelista pulling off a stunner as he established a new age-group record in boys' 11-13 with a time of 4:24.62, breaking the 13-and-under mark of Ryan Arabejo of 4:28.62 he set during the 2002 Batang Pinoy held in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, to get the boys' 400-meter freestyle bronze.

The reigning boys' champions punctuated the day with a new UAAP record in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay with 3:45.13, breaking the old mark set by their predecessors just last UAAP Season 82.

Martin Tirol and Ivo Enot scored the wins for Ateneo in the 50-meter breaststroke and the 200-meter backstroke with 30.54 and 2:16:39, respectively, to carry the fight for the Blue Eagles.

On the girls' side, it was a lopsided affair as the Junior Lady Tigersharks breached the 300-point mark with 300 markers over UPIS' 86.