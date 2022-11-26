CCE: Lyceum exacts revenge on Letran to claim 2nd straight title

Screenshot from CCE's livestream

MANILA - Lyceum of the Philippines University took its second straight Collegiate Center of Esports Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament title after dismantling Colegio San Juan de Letran, 3-1 in their Season 2 Grand Finals showdown at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall on Saturday.

After being sent down the lower bracket by the Knights, the Pirates went to the Grand Finals, after sweeping Jose Rizal University.

Lyceum completed their revenge arc in 4 games, with Letran only drawing Game 1.

Lyceum capped off the title-clinching set with a dominant showing anew, only allowing one kill in favor of the Knights.

Lyceum came off a near-perfect run in the elimination campaign with only one loss, in the tournament opener against Letran early November.

Letran will end their campaignin 2nd place.