Pacquiao mobile game ‘Fighting Pride’ to feature world champ’s life story

A new mobile game featuring the life story of world champion boxer Manny Pacquiao is being developed for release next year.

"Fighting Pride: The Manny Pacquiao Saga!" is a 2.5-D sports-adventure game that will feature an action-packed adaptation of Pacquiao’s life story. It will be free to download on mobile platforms in early 2021.

The game is developed OMG Inc. in partnership with game developer Ranida Games.

“From nothing to greatness, from the impossible to endless possibilities, Pacquiao’s life must be shared with all of us," said OMG President Mike Ochosa.

"His story is compelling as well as inspiring. What better way to impart that sentiment to the world than through a mobile game app?”

The game will have 3 modes: story mode, historical mode, and online player-versus-player (PvP) mode.

In story mode, players will face opponents representing different social issues such as poverty, bullying, crab mentality, as well as personal challenges such as self-doubt and fear of failure that Pacquiao encountered. As Pacquiao grows in the game, so too will his skills and abilities. His opponents will grow as well, providing players with a continuous and compelling challenge.

In historical mode, players will experience Pacquiao’s important career fights, including his major boxing world title bouts.

In online PvP Mode, players can play head-to-head. PvP stands for Player versus Player, but also Pacquiao versus Pacquiao, as players will be training their own versions of the legendary fighter to take on other players’ versions of him.